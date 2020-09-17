District, subordinate courts have disposed of over 15.32 lakh cases since lockdown: Govt

The district and subordinate courts across the country have disposed of over 15.32 lakh cases since the lockdown was announced in the country due to the coronavirus pandemic on March 24, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha, Union Minister for Law and Justice Ravi Shankar Prasad said after the announcement of the nationwide lockdown, directions were issued from time to time by the respective high courts to the courts under their administrative jurisdiction for hearing of the urgent civil and criminal matters in the virtual or physical mode, depending on local conditions.

"During the period of lockdown from March 24, 2020 to September 13, 2020, the district and subordinate courts across the country have disposed 15,32,334 cases," he said. Prasad said most of the high courts have further advised the district and subordinate courts that where there is no shutdown or lockdown and that they may resume normal functioning virtually or physically and take up all kinds of cases, including those pertaining to undertrial prisoners, civil cases, matrimonial disputes, child custody matters, recording of evidence and other old matters.

"Wherever physical hearing has been permitted in district and subordinate courts, they have been advised to strictly adhere to COVID protocols and social distancing norms and take all precautions including consent of the parties," the minister said. The government announced a nationwide lockdown on March 24, which came into effect the next day, in a bid to curb the spread of the coronavirus in the country.