Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response on plea against challan for not wearing mask while driving alone

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and Delhi government to file their response on a petitioner's plea seeking quashing of a Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his car.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 18:48 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 17:47 IST
HC seeks Centre, Delhi govt's response on plea against challan for not wearing mask while driving alone
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Thursday asked the Centre and Delhi government to file their response on a petitioner's plea seeking quashing of a Rs 500 challan issued to him for not wearing a mask while he was driving alone in his car. A single-judge bench of Justice Navin Chawla asked the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Delhi government, Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) and the police to file their response on the plea and listed the matter for further hearing on November 18.

The petitioner, advocate Saurabh Sharma, was represented by advocates KC Mittal, Joby Verghese and Yugensh Mittal. The plea sought a refund of the Rs 500 fine imposed against him and compensation of Rs 10 lakh for publicly causing mental harassment. According to the petitioner, Delhi Police issued a challan of Rs 500 against him on September 9 for not wearing a mask even though he was alone in the car while driving to work. The petitioner argued that the DDMA guidelines only state mask has to be worn in public places or place of work.

"The petitioner tried to impress upon the officials of the respondent, who had stopped his car, that he is travelling alone in his car and hence he has not committed any offence. However, no heed whatsoever was paid by the officials and the impugned challan was issued," the plea said.It said that despite requests the officials failed to provide any executive orders making the wearing of masks mandatory while travelling alone in a private vehicle. "It is submitted that since the petitioner was filed illegally, the fine amount was paid under protest by the petitioner. Due to unjust and illegal stopping and exhorting fine from the petitioner in the general public caused huge mental turmoil and harassment to the petitioner," it said.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Poland's president appoints daughter as unpaid advisor

Polands president, Andrzej Duda, has appointed his 25-year-old daughter, Kinga, to be an unpaid adviser on social issues. The president stressed on Twitter late Wednesday that his daughter was working as a volunteer and does not receive any...

District, subordinate courts held over 11.93 lakh e-hearings during lockdown: Govt

District and subordinate courts across the country held over 11.93 lakh hearings through videoconferencing between March 24 and July 15 during the lockdown period, the government informed Parliament on Thursday. In a written reply to a ques...

Britain's COVID-19 testing regime buckles with delays and capacity constraint

A sharp deterioration in turnaround times and availability of COVID-19 tests in Britain saw the government admit there were challenges to its testing regime that it says has been swamped by demand amid a spike in cases. Only 14 of coronavir...

Ayushmann Khurrana charms fans as he wishes 'Shubho Mahalaya' in Bangla language

On the auspicious occasion of Mahalaya, actor Ayushmann Khurrana on Thursday extended greetings to all his Bengali fans. The 36-year-old actor who portrayed the role of an urbane Bengali gentleman from Kolkata in Yash Raj Films Meri Pyaari ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020