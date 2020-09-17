Left Menu
Development News Edition

HC declines to entertain Deepak Kochhar plea to be shifted to pvt hospital

Kochhar, presently admitted at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) run by AIIMS at Jhajjar in Haryana, wanted to be shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram or Max Hospital or Sir Gangaram Hospital here or any other private hospital in a private ward at his expense. Justice A J Bhambhani declined to entertain the matter, saying that Kochhar was presently in the judicial custody of a special PMLA court in Mumbai and therefore, the high court cannot shuffle him from one place to another.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:19 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:19 IST
HC declines to entertain Deepak Kochhar plea to be shifted to pvt hospital

The Delhi High Court on Thursday declined to entertain the plea of Deepak Virendra Kochhar, husband of former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar, seeking to be transferred to a private hospital here or in Gurugram for treatment as he has tested positive for COVID-19 and suffers from other ailments. Kochhar, presently admitted at the National Cancer Institute (NCI) run by AIIMS at Jhajjar in Haryana, wanted to be shifted to Medanta Hospital in Gurugram or Max Hospital or Sir Gangaram Hospital here or any other private hospital in a private ward at his expense.

Justice A J Bhambhani declined to entertain the matter, saying that Kochhar was presently in the judicial custody of a special PMLA court in Mumbai and therefore, the high court cannot shuffle him from one place to another. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), which arrested him on September 7 under provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) in connection with the ICICI Bank-Videocon money laundering case probe, said it has no objection to him being moved to a private hospital for treatment at his expense.

The ED counsel further said that the only problem was that he was presently in the judicial custody of the Mumbai court which will have to pass orders for moving him. Advocate Vijay Aggarwal, who appeared for Kochhar, said that his client was infected by COVID-19 as he was locked up in a police cell at Chanakyapuri police station when ED was not questioning him and thereafter, he was admitted to AIIMS Delhi which referred him to NCI, Jhajjar.

He said if he can be admitted in AIIMS, Delhi and then be shifted to NCI, Jhajjar without the Mumbai court's permission, then he can be shifted to a private hospital. Aggarwal also said that while his client was arrested in Mumbai, the ECIR (Enforcement Case Information Report) against him was lodged in Delhi.

Justice Bhambhani, however, did not agree with his contentions saying if ED committed a wrong, "I cannot perpetuate it by shuffling you around". "If you were in police custody, you would have had a case. Since you are in judicial custody of the Mumbai court, I cannot shuffle you around. You are barking up the wrong tree," the judge said.

The high court suggested that the petition be withdrawn and moved before the Mumbai court. Subsequently, Aggarwal said he will withdraw the petition in view of the ED stand that it was not opposed to his client being shifted to a private hospital.

"Petition dismissed as withdrawn," the high court said. Aggarwal also urged the court that some directions be passed with regard to lack of social distancing or any other precautions in the lock ups of police stations as lot of people are kept in small cells there which increases risks of COVID infection.

Justice Bhambhani declined to pass any such order saying when he was not entertaining the matter, he cannot issue any directions in it. The Mumbai court had sent him to ED custody till September 19.

According to Kochhar's plea in the high court, ED on September 14 informed his wife that he has tested positive for COVID-19 and the very same day it moved an application before the special court seeking that he be sent to judicial custody and the prayer was granted. The ED, while pressing for his remand, had told the court that the investigation has revealed that on September 7, 2009, the ICICI bank sanctioned a loan worth Rs 300 crore to Videocon International Electronics Ltd (VIEL). Kocchar's wife was the chairman of the bank's sanctioning committee when this loan was given to VIEL, it had contended.

The ED had filed its case pursuant to an FIR registered by the CBI against Chanda Kochhar and Deepak Kochhar, Videocon Group promoter Venugopal Dhoot and others. ED has accused the Kochhars and their business entities of "illegal sanctioning of loans amounting to Rs 1,875 crore to the Videocon Group of companies".

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

TN Guv, CM, leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. Purohit wished Modi a long life and p...

Donors agree replenishment of more than USD 4 bn for ADB grant funds

Asian Development Bank ADB on Thursday said donors have agreed to replenishment in excess of USD 4 billion for the Asian Development Fund ADF and Technical Assistance Special Fund TASF for the four-year period from 2021 to 2024. The total s...

EXCLUSIVE-Suspected arms dealers moved millions in Somali money transfers, report says

Somali money transfer companies moved more than 3.7 million in cash between suspected weapons traffickers in recent years, including to a Yemeni under U.S. sanctions for alleged militant links, according to a report seen by Reuters. The fin...

Our party's stand clear on China; BJP shouldn't repeat Congress' mistakes: Akhilesh Yadav

Samajwadi Party has a clear stand on the issue of China, Bharatiya Janata Party BJP should not repeat the mistake that Congress made, Akhilesh Yadav, SP leader, and MP from Azamgarh Uttar Pradesh said on Thursday. On the issue of China, the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020