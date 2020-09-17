Left Menu
Development News Edition

Sardar Sarovar Dam achieves full reservoir level

The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in Gujarat was on Thursday filled to its full reservoir level of 138.68 meters for the first time in the current monsoon season.

PTI | Ahmedabad | Updated: 17-09-2020 19:37 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 19:37 IST
Sardar Sarovar Dam achieves full reservoir level

The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in Gujarat was on Thursday filled to its full reservoir level of 138.68 meters for the first time in the current monsoon season. "#SardarSarovarDam achieves Full Reservoir Level of 138.68 mtrs. First video of opening of dam gates and majestic view of water flow being shared on this proud moment. Namami Devi Narmade, tweeted chief minister Vijay Rupani.

This is the second year in a row that the dam, considered the lifeline of Gujarat, is filled to full level after its height was increased from 121 meters to 138 meters in 2017. Rupani, in another tweet, said with the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, water woes of the state will be a thing of the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also retweeted a video put out by Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) of overflowing dam and said, On this day, last year had the honour of being at the site of the dam and had paid tributes at the iconic Statue of Unity. The towering statue, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is located near the mega dam in Narmada district.

TRENDING

My Hero Academia Chapter 284 to be out on Sept 18, spoilers on Gigantomachia’s fate

The Dragon Prince Season 4-7 to be co-produced by Bardel, production likely to be delayed

Arcelik taps AWS to innovate new services and enhance customer experience

Science News Roundup: Scientists create gene-edited animals as 'surrogate sires' to boost food production; Flu outbreaks may be linked to COVID-19 and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Need to focus on creating effective health systems for improved pandemic preparedness: Harsh Vardhan

Flattening the COVID-19 curve globally will require international, multi-sectoral collaborative efforts so that health systems have sufficient capacities to address the flux of complicated cases, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said on ...

LG Q31 budget smartphone with 5.7" display, 13MP dual camera announced

LG Electronics today announced a new budget smartphone, the LG Q31, featuring a U-notch display with military-grade durability, dual-camera and a 3,000mAh battery. The phone is priced at KRW209,000 approx. Rs 13,000, making it the cheapest ...

TN Guv, CM, leaders greet PM Modi on his birthday

Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and DMK President M K Stalin on Thursday greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he turned 70. Purohit wished Modi a long life and p...

Donors agree replenishment of more than USD 4 bn for ADB grant funds

Asian Development Bank ADB on Thursday said donors have agreed to replenishment in excess of USD 4 billion for the Asian Development Fund ADF and Technical Assistance Special Fund TASF for the four-year period from 2021 to 2024. The total s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020