Sardar Sarovar Dam achieves full reservoir level

The Sardar Sarovar Dam on the river Narmada in Gujarat was on Thursday filled to its full reservoir level of 138.68 meters for the first time in the current monsoon season. "#SardarSarovarDam achieves Full Reservoir Level of 138.68 mtrs. First video of opening of dam gates and majestic view of water flow being shared on this proud moment. Namami Devi Narmade, tweeted chief minister Vijay Rupani.

This is the second year in a row that the dam, considered the lifeline of Gujarat, is filled to full level after its height was increased from 121 meters to 138 meters in 2017. Rupani, in another tweet, said with the overflowing of the Sardar Sarovar Dam, water woes of the state will be a thing of the past.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi also retweeted a video put out by Sardar Sarovar Narmada Nigam Ltd (SSNNL) of overflowing dam and said, On this day, last year had the honour of being at the site of the dam and had paid tributes at the iconic Statue of Unity. The towering statue, dedicated to Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, is located near the mega dam in Narmada district.