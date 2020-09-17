Shooting outside Wisconsin senior apartments leaves 4 hurt

Left Menu
A shooting outside a senior living apartment complex in a small Wisconsin town left four people wounded, including the suspected shooter, law enforcement said Thursday. A message left at a possible number for the apartment building wasn't immediately returned Thursday. Mayville is a town of 5,000 people about 80 kilometers northwest of Milwaukee.

PTI | Mayville | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:16 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A shooting outside a senior living apartment complex in a small Wisconsin town left four people wounded, including the suspected shooter, law enforcement said Thursday. Life saving measures were performed at the scene after the shooting Wednesday evening in Mayville, and all four were taken by air to trauma centers, the Wisconsin Department of Justice said.

Spring Glen Apartments matches the location of the shooting provided by the Dodge County Sheriff's Office. Authorities have not said if any residents of the senior living complex were involved or hurt in the attack. A message left at a possible number for the apartment building wasn't immediately returned Thursday.

Mayville is a town of 5,000 people about 80 kilometers northwest of Milwaukee. Mayor Rob Boelk did not immediately respond to an Associated Press call for comment Thursday, but he told the Fond du Lac Reporter that the suspected shooter is in critical condition. It has been a "troubling and disturbing night," Boelk said.

Mayville Common Council member Dale Tollner said his ward includes the apartment building. He said no one has told him anything about the shootings. He said the building sits across the street from a McDonald's and a family-style restaurant. He described the area as "small-town, not rough at all." The DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation and Mayville police are leading the investigation with help from the sheriff's office, the State Patrol, and police departments in Horicon, Lomira and Theresa. Mayville police referred questions to the DOJ. DOJ spokeswoman Gillian Drummond said she could offer no additional details.

