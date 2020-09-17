Left Menu
Prohibitory orders imposed in part of Odisha city during local festival

In view of the pandemic situation and in accordance with the government guideline on observing Durga Puja and similar pujas during September, October and November, the prohibitory orders have been issued. Besides, there is a possibility of breach of peace and tranquility and harm of public health, the official said.

PTI | Berhampur | Updated: 17-09-2020 21:24 IST | Created: 17-09-2020 21:24 IST
Prohibitory orders under CrPC Section 144 have been imposed in a part of Berhampur city in Ganjam district to prevent breach of peace and tranquillity and harm to public health during the 'Maa Kalua Yatra' festival being held amid COVID-19 pandemic, an official said on Thursday. The 46-day festival of the Goddess Kalua started on Wednesday night when the puja organisers installed the idol of the deity in a pandal. The annual festival would conclude on October 31.

Berhampur Sub-collector V Keerthi Vasan clamped the prohibitory orders in Goshaninuagaon area on Wednesday night as several devotees wanted to hold a large procession, like in previous years, to take the deity to mandap. The administration did not allow it in view of the pandemic situation, the official said. After a long discussion with the puja committee members, the deity was taken without any procession, he said adding that the prohibitory orders will remain in force till further order.

He said that the puja organisers should follow the guidelines of the government and conduct the rituals indoors without public participation and darshan. Only seven people are permitted in the mandap. In view of the pandemic situation and in accordance with the government guideline on observing Durga Puja and similar pujas during September, October and November, the prohibitory orders have been issued.

Besides, there is a possibility of breach of peace and tranquility and harm of public health, the official said..

