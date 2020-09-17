Chhattisgarh Police arrests two for running fake dating site

Two persons have been arrested by a team of Chhattisgarh Police from the city for allegedly running a fake dating site and duping several people including one businessman from that state, an officer said on Thursday.

The two persons have been nabbed from their 'office' in the southern part of the city's Jodhpur Park from where they were operating the fake dating site and duping people in the name of registering them to get "girlfriends" during a raid on Wednesday, they said.

"The businessman from Chhattisgarh has paid the duo Rs10 lakh to get contacts of girlfriends. Not only this man but there are several persons who have been duped by them," a senior police officer of Kolkata Police, who had accompanied the team from Chhatisgarh Police, said.