Left Menu
Development News Edition

Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania -Lukashenko

Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said in a text message that Poland did not have any confirmation that the border had really been closed. Poland's foreign ministry told state run news agency PAP that the border was operating as normal at the moment, according to information from the Polish border guard.

Reuters | Minsk | Updated: 18-09-2020 01:23 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 01:04 IST
Belarus to close border with Poland and Lithuania -Lukashenko
Representative image Image Credit: Flicker

Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko said on Thursday that Belarus had been forced to close its border with neighbours Poland and Lithuania, and also to strengthen its border controls with neighbouring Ukraine.

Belarus is in a political crisis following an Aug. 9 presidential election marred by vote-rigging allegations that led to mass demonstrations against Lukashenko, who has been in power since 1994. Polish government spokesman Piotr Muller said in a text message that Poland did not have any confirmation that the border had really been closed.

Poland's foreign ministry told state run news agency PAP that the border was operating as normal at the moment, according to information from the Polish border guard. Lithuanian border guard chief Rustamas Liubajevas said the border there was also operating as usual. He said the Belarusian border guard told him they had not received any orders on border restrictions. Lithuania was seeking more information, Liubajevas said.

TRENDING

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: China sends satellites into space in the first sea-based commercial launch; World's largest fish are female and more

Ashok Leyland bags order for 1,400 ICVs from Procure Box

Health News Roundup: Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus; AstraZeneca's trial illnesses may not be due to COVID-19 shot and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Good and not so good of New Zealand’s COVID-19 response and Health Management Information System

New Zealand really deserves appreciation for preventing the localcommunity spread of COVID-19 for a record 102 days. However, the new wave of novel coronavirus has raised questions on the science-driven response promoted by Prime Minister J...

Videos

Latest News

Federal prosecutors file new charges against associate of Trump backer Rudy Giuliani

Federal prosecutors said on Thursday they had filed additional charges against Lev Parnas, a one-time associate of President Donald Trumps lawyer Rudy Giuliani, who was already facing campaign-finance related charges.Prosecutors said they h...

Germany to improve safety of Jewish sites after Halle attack

Germany is providing 22 million euros USD 26 million to improve security of synagogues and other Jewish sites in the country following an anti-Semitic attack last year. The government pledged to step up security after a right-wing extremist...

Judge temporarily blocks U.S. Postal Service changes, citing mail slowdown

A federal judge on Thursday temporarily blocked the United States Postal Service from making operational changes that states say threaten the timely delivery of election mail. U.S. District Judge Stanley Bastian in Yakima, Washington, said ...

Eovaldi, Devers help Red Sox defeat Marlins

Nathan Eovaldi pitched five scoreless innings against his former team as the Boston Red Sox defeated the host Miami Marlins 5-3 on Thursday afternoon. Kevin Plawecki snapped a scoreless tie with a two-run single in the sixth, and Rafael Dev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020