Kerala HC refers plea seeking probe against Supplyco to division bench

The Kerala High Court on Thursday referred the plea seeking probe into the alleged distribution of sub-standard Onam kits by Kerala State Civil Supplies Corporation (Supplyco), to a division bench. A single-judge bench of Justice PV Asha referred the petition filed by Jomy Mathai to be placed before a division bench after Supplyco's counsel contended that it should be considered as public interest litigation (PIL).

"Quality control officials of Supplyco were responsible to ensure items supplied by vendors adhered to quality standards. Quality issues were found regarding jaggery and Kerala Pappadam distributed as part of the Onam kit, which contained 11 items," the petitioner said in his plea. The Consumerfed argued, "The entire writ petition is based on the public's use of the kits and not individual use by the petitioner. Test report issued to a third party has been presented as part of the petition and this person has been filing PILs against Consumerfed and is using the petitioner as an instrument to file this petition." (ANI)

Also Read: Finalize socio-economic caste survey at earliest: Kerala HC to state, Centre