PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 18-09-2020 14:52 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 14:52 IST
Bank robbed in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh

Three masked men carrying weapons and knives held hostage the employees of a private bank and fled with around Rs 1.5 crore cash in Rajasthan's Hanumangarh district, police said on Friday. The incident took place at Axis Bank branch located in New Dhan Mandi of Sangaria town on Thursday evening when the bank was about to close, police said.

Police have barricaded exit routes to neighbouring Punjab and Haryana and are also scanning footage of CCTV installed at the bank to collect pieces of evidence. "We are investigating the matter. Search operation has been launch to nab the accused. Evidence are being collected," DSP Dinesh Rajora said.

The accused, after looting the cash, locked the employees in the currency chest room and fled the spot in a car. Further investigation into the matter is on, police said..

