Revenue department official among 2 held for bribe
The ACB has arrested two persons, including a junior revenue department official, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a local resident here in Maharashtra, the anti-graft agency said on Friday.PTI | Thane | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:41 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:41 IST
The ACB has arrested two persons, including a junior revenue department official, for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a local resident here in Maharashtra, the anti-graft agency said on Friday. The revenue department official (talathi) allegedly sought the bribe, through a private person, for making some changes in property records and issuing a document to the local resident, an ACB release said.
Acting on a complaint, the ACB laid a trap and caught the private person accepting the bribe amount on behalf of the revenue department official on Thursday, it said. The revenue official is posted at Uttan in Thane district, the release added.
