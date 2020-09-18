Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA court in Kochi extends judicial custody of 12 accused till Oct 8

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of 12 accused persons till October 8, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case.

ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:56 IST
Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA court in Kochi extends judicial custody of 12 accused till Oct 8
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of 12 accused persons till October 8, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The court also rejected Swapna's bail petition. Prior to this, she had cited her health conditions for getting bail, but the court denied the same.

The court also directed the prison authorities that, they should allow Swapna to meet her relatives in prison. The 12 accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.

NIA has registered 17 cases related to the presence of Islamic State in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and arrested 122 accused persons, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.

The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Mindhunter Season 3 possibilities, cast revealed, what we know so far

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5, says Delhi government.

COVID-19 Schools in Delhi to remain closed for all students till Oct 5, says Delhi government....

Existence of communal harmony in Bangladesh

The people in Bangladesh are celebrating 2020-21 as the Mujib Year to commemorate the father of the nation Sheikh Mujibur Rahman for safeguarding communal harmony in the country. Communal harmony is one of the important features to uphold t...

Plea against 'Bindas Bol': Can media be allowed to target whole set of communities, asks SC

The Supreme Court Friday questioned Sudarshan TV over its Bindas Bol program, whose promo had claimed that the channel would show the big expose on conspiracy to infiltrate Muslims in government service, and asked whether media can be allow...

Danish prince "fine" for Paris post after blood clot surgery

Prince Joachim, the younger son of Queen Margrethe of Denmark who underwent emergency surgery in France in July for a blood clot in his brain, said Friday he was eager to get started as he arrived for his first workday at the Danish Embassy...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020