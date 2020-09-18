Kerala gold smuggling case: NIA court in Kochi extends judicial custody of 12 accused till Oct 8
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of 12 accused persons till October 8, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case.ANI | Kochi (Kerala) | Updated: 18-09-2020 15:56 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 15:56 IST
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) court here on Friday extended the judicial custody of 12 accused persons till October 8, including Swapna Suresh, in the Kerala gold smuggling case. The court also rejected Swapna's bail petition. Prior to this, she had cited her health conditions for getting bail, but the court denied the same.
The court also directed the prison authorities that, they should allow Swapna to meet her relatives in prison. The 12 accused were produced before the court through video conferencing.
NIA has registered 17 cases related to the presence of Islamic State in the southern states of Telangana, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu and arrested 122 accused persons, Minister of State for Home Affairs G Kishan Reddy had said in a written reply to a question in the Rajya Sabha on Wednesday. The Kerala gold smuggling case, which is being probed by the NIA, Enforcement Directorate, and the Customs, pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels.
The matter had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage was busted by the Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)
ALSO READ
Karnataka: Actress Ragini gets CCB notice in drug case
Karnataka: Footfall increases as pubs serve liquor again
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Delhi and Tamil Nadu account for 70 pc of total COVID-19 deaths in country: Health Ministry.
Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu account for 62 pc of active COVID-19 cases in country: Health Ministry.
Coastal districts of Karnataka likely to receive widespread rainfall from Sep 3 to 7: IMD