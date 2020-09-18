Number of fluoride-affected villages in T'gana came down to zero: Minister

The number of villages having fluoride-affected drinking water sources in Telangana has come down to zero from 967 at the time of its formation due to the successful implementation of Mission Bhagiratha drinking water supply scheme, state Municipal Administration Minister K T Rama Rao said on Friday. "No of Fluoride affected villages at the time of formation of #Telangana was 967!! After the successful implementation of the #MissionBhagiratha, the number has come down to Zero, he tweeted.

He postedan excerpt from an official statement presented in Parliament by the Centre on state-wise details of habitations having arsenic and fluoride-affected drinking water sources (to make his point). A high fluoride content in drinking water caused health problems among people, particularly in Nalgonda district of the state.