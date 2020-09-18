4 killed as car falls into nullah in Shimla

Four people were killed after their car fell into a 200-feet deep nullah here, police said on Friday. The deceased have been identified as Aman Negi (32), Sahil Kanwar (28), Viplav Thakur 33), all residents of Solan district and Tajinder Singh Negi (28), a resident of Kinnaur district, they said

The car fell into nullah at Gaya village near Sadhupul under Shimla East police station, they added. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla also visited the spot.