Left Menu
Development News Edition

4 killed as car falls into nullah in Shimla

The deceased have been identified as Aman Negi (32), Sahil Kanwar (28), Viplav Thakur 33), all residents of Solan district and Tajinder Singh Negi (28), a resident of Kinnaur district, they said The car fell into nullah at Gaya village near Sadhupul under Shimla East police station, they added.

PTI | Shimla | Updated: 18-09-2020 16:57 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 16:57 IST
4 killed as car falls into nullah in Shimla

Four people were killed after their car fell into a 200-feet deep nullah here, police said on Friday.  The deceased have been identified as Aman Negi (32), Sahil Kanwar (28), Viplav Thakur 33), all residents of Solan district and Tajinder Singh Negi (28), a resident of Kinnaur district, they said

The car fell into nullah at Gaya village near Sadhupul under Shimla East police station, they added. Shimla Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla also visited the spot.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Elephant found dead in Mettupalayam forest range

A male elephant aged between 18-20 years from the Mettupalayam forest range in Coimbatore was found dead on Thursday in the jungles of Nilgiris. The animal was injured and the Forest Department had made arrangements to tranquilize him for t...

Very saddened that my voice was not heard; I left my mother in ICU to attend Parliament debate on these crucial bills: Badal.

Very saddened that my voice was not heard I left my mother in ICU to attend Parliament debate on these crucial bills Badal....

These bills should be referred to a select committee of Parliament and Govt should consult all stakeholders, especially farmers: Badal.

These bills should be referred to a select committee of Parliament and Govt should consult all stakeholders, especially farmers Badal....

PM Modi holds telephonic talks with Bhutan's King, Lankan president, prime minister

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended an invitation to the Bhutanese king and his family to visit India at a mutually convenient time during a telephonic conversation with him in which both leaders underlined the unique ties of trust and af...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020