Sedition case filed against me for exposing UP govt: AAP leader Sanjay Singh

AAP leader Sanjay Singh on Friday said a case of sedition has been filed against him in Uttar Pradesh after he exposed the corruption and scams taking place under the Yogi Adityanath government in Parliament. Singh, who is in-charge of state unit of the Aam Aadmi Party, said he will visit UP on Sunday and get himself arrested.

The Uttar Pradesh police had lodged an FIR against the AAP leader under various sections of the IPC, including 501A (printing or engraving matter knowing it to be defamatory), 120 (a) (conspiracy) and IT Act, on September 2 at the Hazratganj police station, for undertaking a survey, a senior state government official said. However, besides these sections, a sedition charge under 124 (A) has also been included in the notice sent to Singh by the Lucknow police on Thursday, sources said.

The notice, sent to Singh on his New Delhi address, besides other charges mentions charges under IPC 124 A, 153 A (promoting enmity between classes), and 153 B (imputations, assertions prejudicial to national integration). "The charges against you are serious and non-bailable. You are requested to reach on September 20 at 11 am for presenting facts and evidences. If you fail to remain present, action will be taken against you," the notice, sent by Investigation Officer (IO) at Hazratganj police station, AK Singh said.

Singh on Friday said, "I know I will be sent to jail soon because I exposed the Yogi government. Why, just because I raised the issue of killings and scams in UP," he said. Addressing a press conference, Singh said he has been slapped with charges of being "anti-national" after he exposed the ongoing corruption and killing in the state.

"In Uttar Pradesh, I raised my voice against injustice and crime. I raised my voice against the Corona scandal. Hence, a case of sedition has been filed against me," he said. He said he raised the issue in Rajya Sabha and got support from various parties on this issue. "In Rajya Sabha, 37 MPs from 12 parties, including the Congress and the NCP, supported me and I was also assured by the Rajya Sabha Chairman that the matter will be looked into," Singh said. A UP police spokesperson said besides Singh, three directors of a private company, which conducted the survey, have also been slapped with the charges of sedition and fraud. In the survey, whose finding was released by Singh himself, it was said that the Yogi Adityanath government was working for a particular caste. After the survey, at least 13 FIRs were lodged against Singh in various districts of the state.