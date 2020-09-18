Left Menu
Delhi police: Malware affected only one computer at NIC, MEITY

Delhi Police on Friday clarified that the malware attack that had reportedly affected hundreds of computers at the NIC, MEITY, now appears to had set on a particular computer and only that computer was affected.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:31 IST
Delhi police: Malware affected only one computer at NIC, MEITY
Delhi Police logo. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi Police on Friday clarified that the malware attack that had reportedly affected hundreds of computers at the NIC, MEITY, now appears to had set on a particular computer and only that computer was affected. "It appears that malware had set in on a particular computer and only that computer was affected. No loss of NIC data was recorded. Delhi Police probed and identified the source. The reports being carried in certain sections of the media about widespread cyber intrusion involving high offices are unsubstantiated and do not reflect the current stage of the investigation," police said in a statement on the malware attack on National Informatics Centre (NIC) and Ministry of Electronics and Informational Technology (MEITY).

A government employee had recently reported that he was having difficulty accessing his official email account by NIC which was lying unused for some weeks. It was found by NIC's robust cybersecurity systems that there was an attempted breach by unidentified cyber actors," it added. As a matter of abundant precaution, a formal investigation into the matter has been launched by registering a case at Special Cell, police said. "Police proceeding further in the probe," it said. (ANI)

