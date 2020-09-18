Left Menu
Youth wings of Congress, BJP stage protest in Kerala demanding KT Jaleel's arrest

Youth wings of Bhartiya Janta Party and Congress staged protests in various parts of Kerala demanding the resignation of State Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel for his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case.

Youth Congress workers protesting in Malappuram (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Youth wings of Bhartiya Janta Party and Congress staged protests in various parts of Kerala demanding the resignation of State Higher Education Minister KT Jaleel for his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. BJP Yuva Morcha in Kochi tried to push Police's barricades, and block the roads in the Perumbavoor area. Police later detained the protesters.

Youth Congress workers also stated protest in Malappuram, where police used water cannon on protesters and later 'lathicharged' on them. Earlier today, Congress MP K Suresh had given Adjournment Motion notice in Lok Sabha over lathi-charge on Kerala States Union and Youth Congress workers during protests and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

Congress demanded the intervention of the Home Ministry into the matter. Yesterday, in Palakkad, the police baton-charged many Congress workers for demanding Minister KT Jaleel's resignation for his alleged involvement in the gold smuggling case. Some of the protesters were detained in Kochi for protesting on the same outside the office of the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Several Congress leaders including MLA VT Balram were injured. A few days ago, the Kerala Police cane-charged Youth Congress workers who were staging a protest demanding the resignation of Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan over the gold smuggling case in Wayanad district.

The matter, which pertains to the smuggling of gold in the state through diplomatic channels, had come to light after 30 kg gold worth Rs 14.82 crores, smuggled in a consignment camouflaged as diplomatic baggage, was busted by Customs in Thiruvananthapuram on July 5. (ANI)

