Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shopian encounter: Omar says disciplinary action process against guilty must be transparent

The process must remain transparent & the guilty must face the full weight of the law," Omar tweeted. He was reacting after the Army said it has found "prima facie" evidence its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district in which three men were killed in July this year and has initiated disciplinary proceedings.

PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 18-09-2020 18:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 18:50 IST
Shopian encounter: Omar says disciplinary action process against guilty must be transparent

Srinagar, Sep 18 (PTI) National Conference leader Omar Abdullah on Friday said the process of disciplinary action against those found guilty of killing three young men from Rajouri in an alleged fake encounter in Shopian should be transparent. "The families of the three murdered men had continued to proclaim their innocence. Disciplinary action initiated by the army would suggest the army agrees with the families. The process must remain transparent & the guilty must face the full weight of the law," Omar tweeted.

He was reacting after the Army said it has found "prima facie" evidence its troops "exceeded" powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act during an encounter in Kashmir's Shopian district in which three men were killed in July this year and has initiated disciplinary proceedings. On July 18, the Army claimed three militants were killed in Amshipura village in the higher reaches of south Kashmir’s Shopian district. After the operation, two families from Rajouri claimed that the youth could be their relatives who had come to Shopian in search of work.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: European space agency signs deal for asteroid defence mission; Hyundai Samho delivers world's first LNG-powered very large container ship and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Anurag Thakur's remarks in worst possible taste, government trying to distract attention of people: Tharoor

Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Friday alleged that there is an attempt by the BJP-led government to distract the attention of people from real issues being faced by people. He also said that Minister of State for Finance Anurag Thakur de...

"We are abandoned," residents in COVID-hit Madrid district await lockdown decision

Residents in Madrids poorer districts said on Friday they felt abandoned and stigmatised as politicians pondered whether to put them under lockdown because of their higher COVID-19 infection rate.The gap between poorer and richer areas is a...

CCB summons actors Akul Balaji, Santhosh Kumar and ex-MLA's son in drug case

The Central Crime Branch investigating the drugs case has summoned two Kannada film actors Akul Balaji and Santhosh Kumar and a former MLAs son to appear for questioning. In the drug case at Cottonpet police station, during the investigatio...

COLUMN-Oil recovery waits for international flying to return: Kemp

Jet fuel consumption remains the hardest hit section of the global oil market as passengers avoid air travel as a result of the pandemic and government travel restrictions.The specific problems of the jet market explain why refinery margins...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020