Left Menu
Development News Edition

Kerala journalist's death:Court asks IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman to appear on Oct 12

A Judicial First Class Magistrate court issued the order after Venkitaraman failed to appear citing various reasons despite three notices being issued to him. A charge sheet was filed in the court on February1 this year against the IAS officer, arraigning him as the first accused in the case.

PTI | Thiruvanat | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:50 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:23 IST
Kerala journalist's death:Court asks IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman to appear on Oct 12
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A Court here on Friday directed IAS officer Sriram Venkitaraman, accused of driving a car in an inebriated condition and fatally knocking down a journalist in the city on August 3 last year, to appear before it on October 12 in connection with the case. A Judicial First Class Magistrate court issued the order after Venkitaraman failed to appear citing various reasons despite three notices being issued to him.

A charge sheet was filed in the court on February1 this year against the IAS officer, arraigning him as the first accused in the case. The court has issued notice to him as per section 209 of the CrPC.

Section 209 deals with transferring of a case to a Sessions court when an offence is triable exclusively by it. In this case, the court had, after considering the charge sheet, observed that Section 304 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) would be chargeable against the IAS officer and it was triable by a sessions court.

Section 304 deals with punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Before transferring the case, the lower court needs tocomplete certain procedural formalities and those were delayed due to his failure to appear before the court thrice.

Wafa Feroze, his friend, who was also in the luxury car, is the second accused in the case and has been charged with abetting the officer to drive the car rashly. However, she appeared before court today.

The around 70-page charge sheet was filed before the Judicial First Class Magistrate court here by the Special Investigation Team of the Crime branch, which probed the case. The charge sheet has listed 100 witnesses and submitted 75 materials of evidence.

It states that the 33-year-old officer was drunk and was behind the wheels in the overspeeding car while returning from a private party on August 3 last year past midnight, police sources said. The car hit journalist K M Basheer, who was on his motorcycle, killing him on the spot.

Venkitaraman, a doctor himself, allowed police to collect his blood sample for examination nine hours after the accident and after getting himself admitted to a private hospital here. His arrest was recorded nearly 17 hours later.

The officer was shifted to the Medical college hospital after Basheer's family and media personnel protested over the "five star treatment" being given to him at the private KIMS hospital. Appointed Survey Director by the state cabinet in August 2019, Venkitaraman was booked under Sections 279 (rash driving on a public way) and 304 of the Indian Penal Code and damaging public property.

He was suspended from service and his driving licence cancelled. Venkitaraman, who was suspended two days after the incident, was reinstated in March this year and appointed as Joint Secretary, Health department.

TRENDING

Violet Evergarden: The Movie premieres on Sept 18, Season 2’s renewal to take more time

Science News Roundup: deal by European space agency for asteroid defence mission and more

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Kenya: Education CS Magoha releases new health protocols for reopening of schools

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Flash flood in Arunachal Pradesh; 2 dead

Flash flood triggered by incessant rain in the past two days hit several districts of Arunachal Pradesh and two persons died in incidents related to it on Friday, according to an official report. The flood has washed away a key bridge and c...

Jets WR Crowder (hamstring) ruled out vs. 49ers

New York Jets wide receiver Jamison Crowder has been ruled out for Sundays game against the visiting San Francisco 49ers, coach Adam Gase announced Friday. Crowder was limited in Wednesdays practice with a hamstring injury before sitting ou...

Pushed to the limit, Djokovic finds a way to win in Rome

Novak Djokovic was being pushed so hard in the first set by Filip Krajinovic that he urgently needed somewhere to sit down and catch his breath. Since it was 5-5 and not time for a changeover, he plopped down on one of the new boxes install...

'Instead of Dr Ambedkar memorial, build school of studies'

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi VBA leader Prakash Ambedkar on Friday said that instead of building a memorial of his grandfather Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar on Indu Mill land in Mumbai, an international school of studies should be set up there as per the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020