Guatemalan president tests positive for coronavirus
Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei has tested positive for the novel coronavirus, he said on Friday. "The coronavirus test result was positive," he told a local radio station. The 64-year-old president did not say whether he is experiencing any symptoms related to the virus. He said he planned to address the nation later on Friday.Reuters | Guatemala City | Updated: 18-09-2020 22:01 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:39 IST
