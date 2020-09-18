Karnataka CM requests Union Petoleum Minister to expedite disinvestment process of VISL
ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 21:43 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 21:43 IST
Karnataka Chief Minister of BS Yediyurappa on Friday called on the Union Minister for Petroleum,National Gas and Steel Dharmendra Pradhan and requested to expedite the process of disinvestment of the Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Limited (VISL). Yediurappa met Dharmendra Pradhan at Udyog Bhawan in New Delhi on Friday afternoon.
The Union Minister said said that both leaders discussed the future roadmap for revitalising VISP in Bhadravati of Shivamogga district of Karnataka. "Met Hon. CM Karnataka Shri @BSYBJP ji. We discussed ways to boost growth and create employment opportunities in several key sectors, including in oil, gas and steel for the all-round development of Karnataka region," Pradhan said in a tweet attaching a picture of their meeting.
"Also, thanked CM @BSYBJPji for resolving and extending the Donimalai mining lease of @nmdclimited. We further discussed the future roadmap for revitalising VISP, Bhadravati, keeping in mind welfare of all stakeholders and forest clearance issues pertaining to @KIOCLLimited," he added. Chief Minister Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi this morning appealed to him to expedite the release of funds from National Disaster Response Fund.
He also met Union Ministers Prakash Javadekar and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat to discuss projects in Karnataka. (ANI)
