Freelance journalist arrested under Official Secrets Act by Delhi Police, sent to police custody
The Patiala House Court has sent freelance journalist Rajeev Sharma, who was arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police under Official Secrets Act on September 14, to police custody for six days.ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2020 23:53 IST | Created: 18-09-2020 23:53 IST
Delhi Police Special Cell said Sharma, a resident of Pitampura in New Delhi, was "found to be in possession of some defence-related classified documents".
He was produced before the court on September 15. The police said his bail application is listed for September 22. (ANI)
