Left Menu
Development News Edition

J-K LG launches NGDRS for online registration in sale or purchase of land

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), marking a major shift from the existing manual registration system to online registration for transactions in sale or purchase of land.

ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 19-09-2020 03:03 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 03:03 IST
J-K LG launches NGDRS for online registration in sale or purchase of land
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (File Photo: ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor (LG) Manoj Sinha on Friday launched the National Generic Document Registration System (NGDRS), marking a major shift from the existing manual registration system to online registration for transactions in sale or purchase of land. "The NGDRS represents a major shift from the existing manual registration system to online registration of all transactions in sale-purchase/transfer of land and the stamp papers have been replaced by e-stamps which have been incorporated in coordination with Stockholding Corporation of India," an official statement said.

Sinha said, "Today's launch marks another step of the government towards the establishment of an accountable and transparent governing system where the welfare of common citizen is at the core." He said the overall intent is to ensure hassle-free service delivery and transparency in the registration process by online uploading of the document, appointment with the registration office, e-stamp and a one-time visit to the registration office.

"The entire process has been reduced to 15 minutes, which earlier would take several days in view of multiple steps involved. Now, all five steps are under the digital process," the LG remarked. Apart from Srinagar district, four other districts -- Jammu, Samba, Kathua and Udhampur have also been included under NGDRS coverage.

"The Lieutenant Governor directed the officers to launch the system in the rest of the Union Territory before October 31, 2020. He remarked that the launching of NGDRS is a big step towards national integration and a leap towards 'One Nation, One Software'," the statement said. (ANI)

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

Senegal can detect residues in food products through nuclear techniques

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of coronavirus

European countries from Denmark to Greece announced new restrictions on Friday to curb surging coronavirus infections in some of their largest cities, while Britain was reported to be considering a new national lockdown.DEATHS AND INFECTION...

Missile launch or storm repairs? Flurry of activity fuels speculation of N.Korea test

Analysts and security officials say they are watching for signs that North Korea may use an upcoming holiday to unveil new weapons or test fire a submarine-launched ballistic missile SLBM, after a flurry of activity was detected at a key ba...

Brazil's Rio will restore 100 ICU beds to fight COVID-19 due to high utilization

The Brazilian city of Rio de Janeiro will put back in place some 100 ICU beds that had been dismantled in recent weeks in an effort to deal with COVID-19 patients, even though deaths seemed to be falling.Currently, the utilization of ICU be...

Twins C Garver returns, Odorizzi goes to IL

Fresh off losing three of four to the division-rival Chicago White Sox, the Minnesota Twins on Friday announced a handful of roster moves that will see them regain one key piece of their battery, while they lose another. The club is reinsta...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020