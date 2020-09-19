Left Menu
Congress moves adjournment motion in LS over spike in COVID-19 cases

Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Koddikunil Suresh on Saturday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House on the issue of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 15:49 IST
Congress chief whip in Lok Sabha Koddikunil Suresh on Saturday gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House on the issue of the rising cases of coronavirus in the country. The Congress leader had further asked the Central Government to provide compensation to the kins of those who have died after contracting the infection and also minimum charges for the treatment of the patients receiving treatment for the coronavirus at the private hospitals.

Another Congress leader Gaurav Gogoi also gave an adjournment motion notice in the Lower House over demanding discussion on the status of clause 6 of the Assam accord. This clause says that constitutional, legislative, and administrative safeguards, as may be appropriate, shall be provided to protect, preserve and promote the cultural, social, linguistic identity and heritage of the Assamese people. (ANI)

