Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: LS floor leaders likely to meet later in the day to discuss curtailment of session

Also, both the Houses have cleared an ordinance into law to cut by 30 per cent the salaries of members of Parliament to ramp up funds in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. Sources said that amid some Members of Parliament testing positive for COVID-19 during the session, Opposition parties conveyed to the government that conducting the full 18-day session could be a risky affair.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2020 16:33 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 16:30 IST
COVID-19: LS floor leaders likely to meet later in the day to discuss curtailment of session
File photo Image Credit: Wikipedia

The government is contemplating curtailing the ongoing Monsoon Session given the rising COVID-19 cases amongst MPs, but nothing has been finalized so far, sources said on Saturday. The Lok Sabha floor leaders of different parties are likely to meet later in the day to deliberate on the issue, the sources said.

However, before taking any final decision, the government wants to take all parties on board and also get 11 ordinances passed as laws by Parliament, they said. The Lok Sabha has so far passed three Bills to replace agriculture sector related ordinances. Also, both the Houses have cleared an ordinance into law to cut by 30 percent the salaries of members of Parliament to ramp up funds in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Sources said that amid some Members of Parliament testing positive for COVID-19 during the session, Opposition parties conveyed to the government that conducting the full 18-day session could be a risky affair. The government then started thinking in that direction, the sources said.

Union ministers Nitin Gadkari and Prahlad Patel have tested positive for COVID-19. Both had attended the ongoing session which began on September 14. Several MPs had tested positive for COVID-19 around the time the session began and they were advised not to attend proceedings. To prevent the spread of coronavirus within the parliament complex, reporters and parliamentary staff entering the premises now have to undergo the rapid antigen test mandatory daily, according to a new protocol put in place. Members of both Houses are undergoing RT-PCR tests on regular intervals voluntarily, said a senior Parliament official.

A member of Parliament can undergo the RT-PCR test as many times he or she likes. Journalists covering the Monsoon session from the press galleries of Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha also have the option to undergo the RT-PCR test which is valid for 72 hours.

Since the report of the much reliable RT-PCR takes time, the antigen test has been made mandatory daily. Government officials accompanying their respective ministers during bill discussions also have to show a negative report of RT-PCR test taken within the last 72 hours of their visit to the complex. The session began on September 14 and is slated to end on October 1. Both the House is meeting in shifts of four hours each without a customary Saturday-Sunday weekend break. The Budget Session was short-terminated in March after the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

UP CM announces to set up country's 'biggest' film city in Noida

Science News Roundup: World's largest fish are female; Kaspersky study finds support for human augmentation and more

Son Ye-jin's latest project reflects on habits developed during pandemic

Realme Narzo 20 Pro price accidentally leaked by Flipkart

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Centre rejects study which claims India is world's largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide

The Environment Ministry on Saturday rejected the findings of a study which claimed that India is the worlds largest emitter of anthropogenic sulphur dioxide SO2 and informed the Rajya Sabha that 18 units for flue-gas desulphurization were ...

Govt focussing on lowering road transport costs: V K Singh

The government is taking various steps to reduce road transport costs which in turn will make goods and services cheaper for the common man, Union minister V K Singh said on Saturday. Minister of State for Road Transport and Highways Singh ...

India's external debt up nearly 3 pc to USD 559 bn at March-end

Indias total external debt increased by 2.8 per cent to USD 558.5 billion at the end of March mainly on account of a rise in commercial borrowings, according to a report released by the Finance Ministry. The external debt stood at USD 543 b...

Magnitude 4.5 earthquake rattles Southern California

A magnitude 4.6 earthquake struck Southern California late Friday night, according to the US Geological Survey. The earthquake hit around 1140 PM, about 3 kilometers outside of South El Monte, near Los Angeles, the agency reported.Prelimina...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020