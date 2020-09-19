Three men snatch rifle from security guard in J-K's Pulwama
They entered the bank at Dadsara in the south Kashmir district on Saturday morning and attacked a security guard, identified as Showkat Ahmad Hajam, a police official said. The three men decamped with a 12-bore rifle of the private security guard, he said.PTI | Srinagar | Updated: 19-09-2020 17:20 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 17:10 IST
Three unidentified men snatched a 12-bore rifle from a security guard at a private bank in Pulwama district of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said. They entered the bank at Dadsara in the south Kashmir district on Saturday morning and attacked a security guard, identified as Showkat Ahmad Hajam, a police official said.
The three men decamped with a 12-bore rifle of the private security guard, he said. The video footage of the incident has been taken as the evidence by police and efforts are on to identify the culprits involved in the commission of the crime, the official said.
A case has been registered and investigations are underway, he said.
