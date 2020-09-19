Left Menu
Hold recruitment exams in time-bound manner: Rajasthan CM to officials

The chief minister held a video conference with officials and said the commission and board should release a recruitment calendar like the UPSC and conduct exams in a time-bound manner. The results should also be released without any delay, Gehlot said.

PTI | Jaipur | Updated: 19-09-2020 21:16 IST
Hold recruitment exams in time-bound manner: Rajasthan CM to officials
The chief minister held a video conference with officials and said the commission and board should release a recruitment calendar like the UPSC and conduct exams in a time-bound manner. Image Credit: Twitter(@ashokgehlot51)

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday asked the Rajasthan Public Service Commission (RPSC) and state subordinate services recruitment board to conduct exams in a time-bound manner so that there is no pendency in recruitment. The chief minister held a video conference with officials and said the commission and board should release a recruitment calendar like the UPSC and conduct exams in a time-bound manner.

The results should also be released without any delay, Gehlot said. Roli Singh, the principal secretary in the department of personnel, informed the meeting that during the present government's tenure there have been appointments to 76,265 posts till August 10, results for 2,560 posts have been issued and interviews are to be held for 1,571 posts. She said there is a delay in conducting recruitment examinations due to the coronavirus pandemic. Chief secretary Rajeeva Swarup, RPSC secretary Shubham Chaudhary, recruitment board chairman B L Jatawat and other senior officials attended the meeting held through video conference.

