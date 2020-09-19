Airstrikes on Taliban base kill at least 12 civilians - local Afghan officials

Airstrikes on Taliban base kill at least 12 civilians - local Afghan officialsReuters | Kabul | Updated: 19-09-2020 22:35 IST | Created: 19-09-2020 22:14 IST
A twin airstrike on a Taliban base in the northeastern Afghan province of Kunduz killed at least 12 civilians and injured more than 10 people on Saturday, provincial officials and Taliban officials said, as the warring sides hold peace talks.
However, defence ministry officials in Kabul said more than 40 Taliban fighters had been killed in the airstrikes. They did not confirm any civilian deaths but said an investigation was underway.
ALSO READ
Near-record violence risks derailing peace negotiations between Afghan govt, Taliban: top UN official
Taliban appoints Mawlawi Abdul Hakim as new chief negotiator
U.S. envoy meets new Taliban chief negotiator as Afghan peace talks near
China's BRI under threat after Pakistan Taliban reunification
Long-awaited Afghan-Taliban peace talks begin in Qatar