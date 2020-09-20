Left Menu
62 kg heroin seized as BSF foils infiltration bid along IB in Jammu

Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said his force is shortly lodging a strong protest with Pakistan and expressed hope that stern action will be taken against those involved in the failed smuggling bid. The attempt to smuggle the narcotics and weapons was scuttled by BSF personnel of Budhwar and Bullechak border outposts in Arnia area of R S Pura sector around 2 am, leading to the recovery of 62 packets of heroin -- each packet weighing one kilogram, two Chinese pistols with three magazines and 100 rounds, Jamwal said told reporters near the scene.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:01 IST
The Border Security Force (BSF) on Sunday recovered a consignment of 62 kg of heroin worth crores of rupees and two pistols after foiling an infiltration attempt from Pakistan along the International Border (IB) here, a top officer of the border guarding force said. Inspector General of BSF, Jammu frontier, N S Jamwal said his force is shortly lodging a strong protest with Pakistan and expressed hope that stern action will be taken against those involved in the failed smuggling bid.

The attempt to smuggle the narcotics and weapons was scuttled by BSF personnel of Budhwar and Bullechak border outposts in Arnia area of R S Pura sector around 2 am, leading to the recovery of 62 packets of heroin -- each packet weighing one kilogram, two Chinese pistols with three magazines and 100 rounds, Jamwal said told reporters near the scene. The IG BSF, who rushed to Arnia to congratulate his men for the successful operation, said over the past few days, there were inputs from the intelligence branch of force and police about a possible attempt from Pakistan to smuggle a consignment of drugs and weapons.

"We were alert to the threat and around 2 am, a group of persons were noticed on the Pakistani territory and two to three of them came closer to the border fence to sneak into this side but were challenged by the BSF personnel," he said. He said they opened fire but retreated to Pakistani side taking advantage of darkness and thick foliage, in the face of prompt retaliation by the BSF, leaving behind the consignment of drugs and weapons which were concealed in plastic bags tied with a rope and a PVC pipe.

Jammu Senior Superintendent of Police Shridhar Patil, who also reached Arnia to inspect the seizure, said the consignment is worth around Rs 300 crore in the international market. "We see it as narco-terrorism supported by Pakistan. We have successfully foiled a number of attempts of narcotic smuggling from Pakistan over the past two years. They are pumping in drugs to ruin the lives of our youth but we are alert to the threat," he said.

Terming the recovery as a "major success", the IG BSF said, "We are going to lodge a strong protest note with Pakistan along with the evidence and are hopeful that it will take stern action against those involved." Jamwal said it is for the first time that the anti-national elements used PVC pipe to hide the narcotics to facilitate its smuggling into the Union Territory. "Though it is for the first time in J&K but such type of modus operandi is in the knowledge of BSF which has successfully foiled similar attempts in Punjab over the years," he said..

