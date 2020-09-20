Left Menu
India's COVID recoveries continue to rise, cross 43 lakh so far

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh (43,03,043) till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate touching 79.68 per cent.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2020 15:16 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 15:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India has reported high COVID recoveries of over 43 lakh (43,03,043) till September 20. According to the government, at least 94,612 people have recovered from the coronavirus infection in the last 24 hours, resulting in the Recovery Rate touching 79.68 per cent. "At least 60 per cent of the new recovered cases are being reported from five states.i.e. Maharashtra, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu. Maharashtra continues to lead with more than 23,000 new cases of recovered patients. Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh both have contributed more than 10,000 to the single-day recoveries," the health ministry further informed.

A total of 92,605 new confirmed cases (active cases) have been reported in the last 24 hours in the country, taking the cumulative cases to over 54 lakh so far. The Central government also informed that about 52 per cent of the new cases (active cases) are concentrated in five states, however, these are also the states contributing maximum to the new recoveries.

"Maharashtra contributed more than 20,000 (22.16 per cent) to the new cases. Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka both have contributed more than 8,000." To date, 86752 people have died to the coronavirus infection and at least 1,133 deaths have been registered in the past 24 hours.

According to the government, about 37 per cent of deaths reported on Saturday were from Maharashtra with 425 deaths followed by Karnataka and Uttar Pradesh with 114 and 84 deaths, respectively. (ANI)

