Flood alert sounded along Bhavani river in TN

A flood alert was sounded on Sunday to the people living on the banks of Bhavani river in and around Mettupalayam in the district following release of surplus water from Pilloor Dam. According to official sources, the inflow to the dam was steadily increasing and recorded at 13,000 cusecs on Sunday due to incessant rains being experienced in the catchment area and also in neighbouring Nilgiris district.

With authorities releasing 7,000 cusecs, people living in the low lying areas were asked to be safe and not to venture into the river for taking bath or washing clothes, they said. Meanwhile, Animal Husbandry Minister Udumalai Radhakrishnan on Sunday released water from Amaravathi Dam in Udumalpet in nearby Tirupur district for irrigation About 8,700 cusecs will be released till February 2 to irrigate 51,903 acres of land in Tirupur and Karur districts.

