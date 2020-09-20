Left Menu
Over 19,800 cases were pending before NCLT till July 31

Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said a total 320 posts of officers/staff have been created in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). To a query on whether the government has any plans to identify NCLT benches specifically for matters related to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the minister replied in the negative.

Representative image Image Credit: ANI

As many as 19,844 cases were pending before the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) as on July 31 this year and majority of them were under the insolvency law, according to the corporate affairs ministry. Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Anurag Singh Thakur said a total 320 posts of officers/staff have been created in the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT).

To a query on whether the government has any plans to identify NCLT benches specifically for matters related to the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC), the minister replied in the negative. In a written reply to the Lok Sabha, he said as on July 31, 2020, a total 19,844 cases were pending before the NCLT, including 12,438 cases under the IBC.

"e-court project is being implemented in all 16 benches of NCLT. So far, e-filing has been started in 9 benches and it will be extended to remaining benches also. During COVID-19 pandemic, all benches are hearing cases through video conferencing," Thakur said. In a separate written reply, he said that at present, the Serious Fraud Investigation Office (SFIO) is carrying out probes into 92 cases. This excludes six cases where stay has been granted by courts or investigation orders were quashed by the courts.

"The gradation of cases under investigation in terms of the amount involved could be known after the completion of investigation of these cases," he added..

