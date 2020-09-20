1,457 new COVID-19 cases, 14 deaths in J-K
A total of 1,457 new COVID-19 cases and 14 deaths were reported in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, taking the total number of cases to 63,990, J-K administration said.ANI | Srinagar (Jammu And Kashmir) | Updated: 20-09-2020 23:10 IST | Created: 20-09-2020 23:10 IST
According to the data, 692 recoveries were also reported in the Union Territory. The total cases include 40,957 recoveries, 1,001 deaths and 22,032 active cases.
India's COVID-19 case tally crossed the 54-lakh mark with a spike of 92,605 new cases and 1,133 deaths, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Sunday. (ANI)
