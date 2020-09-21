SCOREBOARD 2 LAST

SCOREBOARD 2 LASTPTI | Dubai | Updated: 21-09-2020 00:03 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 00:01 IST
Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul b M Sharma 21 Mayank Agarwal c S Hetmyer b M Stoinis 89 Karun Nair c P Shaw b R Ashwin 1 Nicholas Pooran b R Ashwin 0 Glenn Maxwell c S Iyer b K Rabada 1 Sarfaraz Khan c P Shaw b A Patel 12 Krishnappa Gowtham c Pant b Rabada 20 Chris Jordan c Rabada b Stoinis 5 Mohammed Shami not out 0 Extras (LB-6, WD-1, NB-1) 8 Total (For 8 wkts in 20 overs) 157 Fall of Wickets: 1-30, 2-33, 3-34, 4-35. 5-55, 6-101, 7-157, 8-157
Bowling: Anrich Nortje 4-0-33-0, Mohit Sharma 4-0-45-11, Kagiso Rabada 4-0-28-2, R Ashwin 1-0-2-2, Axar Patel 4-0-14-1, Marcus Stoinis 3-0-29-2.
