Left Menu
Development News Edition

Reporter says China threatened to detain his Aussie daughter

The 55-year-old has since been charged with endangering state security. The Chinese foreign ministry said the day the last two Australian journalists working for Australian media in China left the country that Australian citizen Cheng Lei, a business news anchor for CGTN, China's English-language state media channel, had been detained on suspicion of national security crimes..

PTI | Canberra | Updated: 21-09-2020 10:17 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 10:14 IST
Reporter says China threatened to detain his Aussie daughter
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A former Australian correspondent in Beijing said on Monday that he and his 14-year-old daughter were threatened with detention before they left China two years ago. Matthew Carney said he had not revealed the 2018 incident until now because he had wanted to avoid "negative consequences" for Australian Broadcasting Corporation's operations in China.

Two weeks ago reporters for the state-funded ABC and The Australian Financial Review newspaper became the last two Australian journalists working for Australian media to leave China due to threats of detention. Carney was the ABC's China bureau chief in 2018 when Australia passed laws outlawing covert foreign interference in domestic politics, which he said "outraged" China. Carney said the laws started "three months of intimidation and all types of threats" for him and his family.

Carney told his story in an interview aired on ABC radio and in an account posted on the news organization's website Monday. There was no immediate response from China. Carney said he was told to bring this 14-year-old daughter, Yasmine, to a Beijing Public Security facility where interrogations and detentions were the norms.

A woman official told him that he and his daughter were being investigated for a "visa crime". "Your daughter is 14 years old. She is an adult under Chinese law and as the People's Republic of China is a law-abiding country she will be charged with the visa crime," Carney said he was told.

He said the woman said his daughter could be detained "with other adults" in an undisclosed location. "She was obviously very skilled in interrogation and in ramping up the fear and the panic," Carney said.

Carney said he offered to leave China with his wife and three children the next day but was told he could not leave the country while he was under investigation. With his visa due to expire within days, the official said he could be placed in detention.

After consultation with the Australian Embassy and the ABC, Carney said he decided to confess his guilt and apologize for the "bizarre visa violation", on condition that his daughter was allowed to stay with the family. Their confessions were video recorded and the woman told him she would write a report to "the higher authority" for judgment.

With the family's visas about to expire, the official said the judgment could be weeks away. But he got a phone call the next day and was told two-month extensions had been granted to their visas.

Carney said he made the sudden decision to leave China after a Chinese woman threatened to sue him for defamation over a story he reported about Chinese attempts to engineer better citizen behavior. He had legal advice that he would be banned from leaving once legal proceedings were initiated against him.

Australia updated its travel advice in July to warn its citizens of potential arbitrary detention on security grounds in China. Chinese-Australian spy novelist and blogger Yang Hengjun have been detained in China since he arrived on a flight from New York in January last year in what some suspects are a Chinese reaction to deteriorating bilateral relations. The 55-year-old has since been charged with endangering state security.

The Chinese foreign ministry said the day the last two Australian journalists working for Australian media in China left the country that Australian citizen Cheng Lei, a business news anchor for CGTN, China's English-language state media channel, had been detained on suspicion of national security crimes.

TRENDING

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights by 204; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

Scientists identify new drug with potential to mitigate severe COVID-19

Here's how drinking coffee can improve survival in metastatic colorectal cancer patients

Science News Roundup: China aims to operate regular space flights; T cell shortage linked to severe COVID-19 in elderly and more

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Couples can show linked behaviour in terms of risk factors to prevent type 2 diabetes

New research shows that when one half of a couple shows high levels of certain behaviours that prevent type 2 diabetes, such as good diet or exercise, that behaviour also tends to be high in the other half of the couple. The study is by Oma...

Skeletal remains of 4 persons found near Kedarnath

Skeletal remains of four persons killed in the Kedarnath disaster have been recovered from above Rambara on way to the Himalayan temple, seven years after the tragedy. The remains were found during a joint search operation by the police and...

Rheumatoid arthritis associated with 23 pc increased risk of diabetes: Study

A new study shows that rheumatoid arthritis RA is associated with a 23 percent increased risk of type 2 diabetes T2D, and may indicate that both diseases are linked to the bodys inflammatory response. The research was conducted by Zixing Ti...

EXCLUSIVE-Shell launches major cost-cutting drive to prepare for energy transition

Royal Dutch Shell is looking to slash up to 40 off the cost of producing oil and gas in a major drive to save cash so it can overhaul its business and focus more on renewable energy and power markets, sources told Reuters.Shells new cost-cu...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020