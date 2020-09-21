MP Assembly pays tributes to Pranab Mukherjee, Lalji Tandon

Madhya Pradesh Assembly members paid tributes to former President Pranab Mukherjee, former Governor Lalji Tandon and other leaders who died recently as the one-day session of the House began on Monday. Protem Speaker Rameshwar Sharma mentioned about the demise of 21 prominent personalities, including Mukherjee, Tandon, Chhattisgarh's former chief minister Ajit Jogi and former Union minister Hansraj Bharadwaj.

The speaker also mentioned about martyrs of the Galwan Valley clash and Baramulla terrorist attack, besides those who died due to COVID-19 in the state and the country. The Assembly members observed a two-minute silence following which the Speaker adjourned the House for five minutes as a mark of respect to the departed souls.