350 detenues in Assam released this year; 15 died due to illness: govt

As many as 350 detenues, who were lodged in different detention centres in Assam, have been released on bail this year, while 15 others died due to illness in the last two years, Rajya Sabha was informed on Monday

Union Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said the Supreme Court on April 13 had directed that the prisoners or detenues, who have been under detention for two years shall be entitled to be released subject to fulfilment of stipulated conditions including furnishing of a bond of Rs 5000 with two sureties of the like sum for Indian citizens, in view of the coronavirus pandemic

In compliance of the Supreme Court order, 350 detenues lodged in different detention centres in Assam have been released on bail. Fifteen detenues lodged in different detention centres in Assam have died due to illness during last two years till September 16. They were undergoing treatment in various hospitals of the state, he said in a written reply to a question.