Woman fighter pilot selected to fly Rafale combat jets

A woman fighter pilot will be soon flying the Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Air Force as she is training for it.

Updated: 21-09-2020 19:49 IST
Indian Air Force's Rafale fighter jet flying over Ladakh (Photo/ANI).

A woman fighter pilot will be soon flying the Rafale fighter jet of the Indian Air Force as she is training for it. "The woman fighter pilot is one the first three lady pilots to have been cleared for fighter flying by the Air Force," IAF officials said.

"The lady officer was previously flying the MiG-21 fighter jet and is soon expected to be operational on the Rafale fighters," they added. The Indian Air Force is the first Force to have allowed women officers in combat and has the highest percentage of female officers.

The IAF has 10 women fighter pilots and 18 women navigators. The total strength of women officers serving in the IAF is 1,875. Last week, Minister of State for Defence Shripad Naik told Parliament that women fighter pilots are inducted and deployed in IAF as per strategic needs and operational requirements. (ANI)

