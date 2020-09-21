Arms, ammunition recovered in Assam's Kokrajhar

Arms, ammunition recovered in Assam's KokrajharPTI | Kokrajhar | Updated: 21-09-2020 22:29 IST | Created: 21-09-2020 22:14 IST
A large cache of arms and ammunition, including an AK-47 rifle, was recovered inKokrajhar district of Assam, a senior police officer said on Monday
"Based on specific information, police launched an operation at Santipur jungle area and recovered one AK-47rifle with magazine... four grenades, four detonators and 13rounds of live ammunition," the officer said.
The cache was concealed under bushes, he added.