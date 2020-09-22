Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farm Bills: Youth Cong members detained during protest march towards Parliament

"The Prime Minister talks about ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’, but the farm Bills of his government will make the farmers dependent on corporate houses of Ambanis and Adanis," he said. The protest march started from the IYC headquarters on Raisina Road and was stopped near Shastri Bhawan on RP Road, IYC media in-charge Rahul Rao said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 14:27 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 14:27 IST
Farm Bills: Youth Cong members detained during protest march towards Parliament

Some youth Congress members were detained by the police on Tuesday when they were trying to march towards the Parliament building in protest against the recently passed farm Bills. Speaking during the protest march, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said these Bills will make farmers dependent on corporate houses and were also against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of an ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ (a self-reliant India). "The Prime Minister talks about ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’, but the farm Bills of his government will make the farmers dependent on corporate houses of Ambanis and Adanis," he said.

The protest march started from the IYC headquarters on Raisina Road and was stopped near Shastri Bhawan on RP Road, IYC media in-charge Rahul Rao said. Srinivas and other IYC leaders were detained by the police when they tried to get past a barricade, Rao said.

Some of those detained have been taken to Mandir Marg police station, he said. The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid a vociferous protest by Opposition parties.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Pound gyrates amid new restrictions, BOE comments

Sterling wavered between losses and gains on Tuesday, at one point slipping to two-month lows against the dollar, as British Prime Minister Boris Johnson prepared to impose new restrictions to tackle a second wave of the coronavirus outbrea...

Lok Sabha adjourned for an hour following sloganeering by Opposition MPs

Lok Sabha on Tuesday was adjourned for an hour following an uproar in the House. Opposition MPs started raising slogans after Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Adhir Ranjan Chowdhurys remark.The Government raised MSP of 6 Rabi crops. For whea...

Sri Adhikari Brothers Unveils Training Initiative "Masterminds"

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir Sri Adhikari Brothers SAB Group are launching Masterminds, a program that will focus on educating young minds in fields of media by getting them up-close and personal with the finest minds and thought le...

Court rejects Ker govt's plea for withdrawal of case against LDF leaders over 2015 assembly ruckus

A court here on Tuesday rejected the plea of the Left Democratic Front government in Kerala to withdraw a case related to ruckus inside the state assembly in 2015 in which two of its ministers and four other LDF leaders, then in opposition,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020