Farm Bills: Youth Cong members detained during protest march towards Parliament

Some youth Congress members were detained by the police on Tuesday when they were trying to march towards the Parliament building in protest against the recently passed farm Bills. Speaking during the protest march, Indian Youth Congress president Srinivas BV said these Bills will make farmers dependent on corporate houses and were also against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's idea of an ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’ (a self-reliant India). "The Prime Minister talks about ‘Atmnirbhar Bharat’, but the farm Bills of his government will make the farmers dependent on corporate houses of Ambanis and Adanis," he said.

The protest march started from the IYC headquarters on Raisina Road and was stopped near Shastri Bhawan on RP Road, IYC media in-charge Rahul Rao said. Srinivas and other IYC leaders were detained by the police when they tried to get past a barricade, Rao said.

Some of those detained have been taken to Mandir Marg police station, he said. The Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid a vociferous protest by Opposition parties.