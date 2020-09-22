U.S. troops to stay longer in Lithuania, says defence minister

Lithuania's defence minister said on Tuesday a new battalion of U.S. troops, including tanks and armoured vehicles, will be deployed in Lithuania in November and will stay until mid-June 2021. It will replace a similar deployment, which arrived on Sept. 4 for a two-month stay, near the Belarus border.

"This is not connected at all to the situation in Belarus," Defence Minister Raimundas Karoblis told reporters. The U.S. battalion currently deployed in Lithuania arrived earlier and is staying longer than the government had indicated before the outbreak of protests in neighbouring Belarus.