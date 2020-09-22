Left Menu
Development News Edition

CIC's post vacant, process of appointment going on: Govt

The process of appointment of a new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) in the Central Information Commission is going on, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Information Commission had taken steps to facilitate hearing of second appeals/complaints through audio/video facilities by intensive use of technology," the minister said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 15:45 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 15:45 IST
CIC's post vacant, process of appointment going on: Govt

The process of appointment of a new Chief Information Commissioner (CIC) and Information Commissioners (ICs) in the Central Information Commission is going on, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Tuesday. In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha, he said the CIC completed his tenure on August 26. "The process of appointment of new CIC and ICs is going on," said Singh, the minister of state for personnel. The Central Information Commission can have a CIC and ten ICs.

"One Information Commissioner is completing his tenure on 25.09.2020. The government had initiated the process to fill up the vacancy in a timely manner by way of issuing the advertisements to fill up the post of Chief Information Commissioner and up to 6 posts of Information Commissioners in the Central Information Commission on 09.07.2020," he said. Singh said a high level search committee follows a method of obtaining relevant information about various candidates while scrutinizing applications and shortlists candidates for the post of Chief Information Commissioner and Information Commissioners. In response to separate query, the minister said that the Central Information Commission has been functional even after the declaration of lockdown in March, 2020. "As for State Information Commissions, each of the state governments took a call appropriately," he said.

As far as Central Information Commission is concerned, a total number of 4,491 online requests have been processed since March, 2020 to September 17, 2020, Singh said. "RTI online portal (https://rtionline.gov.in) has already been put in place by Department of Personnel and Training since August 2013 to help citizens in filing RTI applications, first and second appeals with the public authorities aligned there," he said in another reply. Further, the Central Information Commission had in place the facility of audio/video hearing even before COVID-19 pandemic and all the second appeals/complaints cases outside Delhi have been adjudicated through NIC studios at various district headquarters as suitable for the appellant and respondent, Singh said. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, the Central Information Commission had taken steps to facilitate hearing of second appeals/complaints through audio/video facilities by intensive use of technology," the minister said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Engineers link brains to computers using 3D printed implants

Linking the human brain to a computer is usually only seen in science fiction, but now an international team of engineers and neuroscientists from three prominent global universities have harnessed the power of 3D printing to bring the tech...

Soccer-Inter sign midfielder Vidal from Barcelona for 1 million euros

Inter Milan have reached an agreement with Barcelona to sign Chile midfielder Arturo Vidal for one million euros 1.17 million on a permanent deal, the two clubs announced on Tuesday. Vidal, who joined Barca from Bayern Munich in 2018, will ...

31-year-old trucker from Assam shot dead in Dimapur

A 31-year-old trucker was shot dead in Dimapur in Nagaland in the early hours of Tuesday, police said. Jiten Gogoi, a resident of Dhemaji in Assam, was shot dead near the IMC Hall around 2.30 am, they said.Those behind the incident are yet ...

Good to play Mumbai Indians early in the tournament, says Dinesh Karthik

Kolkata Knight Riders KKR skipper Dinesh Karthik on Tuesday said that it is good for his side that they will be playing against Mumbai Indians so early in the tournament. KKR will be playing their first match of the Indian Premier League IP...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020