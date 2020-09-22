Left Menu
Development News Edition

1 held for stealing mobile phone

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly snatched a mobile phone and also made a fake PCR call of his motorcycle robbery to mislead investigators, police said on Tuesday. Sharma was then arrested after a detailed interrogation, during which he confessed to have snatched the phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 22-09-2020 22:13 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 22:08 IST
1 held for stealing mobile phone
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly snatched a mobile phone and also made a fake PCR call of his motorcycle robbery to mislead investigators, police said on Tuesday. Khush Dutta was standing near a petrol pump at Hari Nagar Ashram on Monday when a motorcycle-borne man snatched his mobile phone. The snatcher was caught by the public while trying to escape, but he managed to flee leaving behind his bike at the spot, according to police.

A case was registered and while police were checking the scene of the crime, the suspect, Saurabh Sharma, returned to spot and made a fake PCR call regarding the robbery of his bike and also to mislead the police. Sharma was then arrested after a detailed interrogation, during which he confessed to have snatched the phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Equitable access of Data is critical aspect for all countries: Piyush Goyal at G20 meet

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday emphasised that Data is a potent tool for development and equitable access of data is a critical aspect for all countries. India, like many other developing countries, is still in...

France's Macron says working for new Libya meeting to solve crisis

Frances president said on Tuesday he wanted to gather together all of Libyas neighbours to help find a solution to the countrys conflict.This is the initiative that France wishes to lead in the coming weeks in conjunction with the Secretary...

Rouhani says U.S. can impose neither negotiations nor war on Iran

Irans president told the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday that the United States could impose neither negotiations nor war on the Islamic Republic amid heightened tension between the longtime foes over Tehrans 2015 nuclear deal with major p...

Macron to Russia: Give us answers on Navalny or face consequences

Frances president on Tuesday demanded an immediate explanation from Russia over the poisoning of Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny, warning that Paris would not allow its red lines on the use of chemical weapons to be crossed. We will not toler...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020