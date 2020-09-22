1 held for stealing mobile phone

A 22-year-old man was arrested after he allegedly snatched a mobile phone and also made a fake PCR call of his motorcycle robbery to mislead investigators, police said on Tuesday. Khush Dutta was standing near a petrol pump at Hari Nagar Ashram on Monday when a motorcycle-borne man snatched his mobile phone. The snatcher was caught by the public while trying to escape, but he managed to flee leaving behind his bike at the spot, according to police.

A case was registered and while police were checking the scene of the crime, the suspect, Saurabh Sharma, returned to spot and made a fake PCR call regarding the robbery of his bike and also to mislead the police. Sharma was then arrested after a detailed interrogation, during which he confessed to have snatched the phone, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Southeast) R P Meena said.