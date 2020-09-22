Left Menu
Development News Edition

BLM gets first mention at UN's virtual gathering

"As a country that has known too well the anguish of institutional racism, South Africa supports the demands for swift actions against racism” whether it be perpetrated by companies, states or others, he said in his pre-recorded message to the UN General Assembly. South Africa last year marked a quarter-century since the end of the racist system of apartheid, and Ramaphosa worked closely with Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 22-09-2020 23:19 IST | Created: 22-09-2020 23:04 IST
BLM gets first mention at UN's virtual gathering
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@PresidencyZA)

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is the first world leader at the United Nations' annual gathering to mention the Black Lives Matter movement. "As a country that has known too well the anguish of institutional racism, South Africa supports the demands for swift actions against racism" whether it be perpetrated by companies, states or others, he said in his pre-recorded message to the UN General Assembly.

South Africa last year marked a quarter-century since the end of the racist system of apartheid, and Ramaphosa worked closely with Nelson Mandela, the country's first Black president. South Africa remains one of the most unequal countries in the world. Like many African nations, it has not escaped the problem of police brutality.

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 991 spoilers: Luffy, X Drake fight Queen, Zoro, Sanji fight King

Attack on Titan Season 4: Final season to bring Mikasa, Eren, Armin to a close

Jovita Idár: Google doodle on Mexican-American journalist, civil right activist

INSIGHT-Land to lose: coronavirus compounds debt crisis in Cambodia

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Trump praises his efforts in handling virus

US President Donald Trump says he has done an amazing and incredible job handling the coronavirus, even as the country surpasses 200,000 virus deaths. Trump boasted of his administrations efforts in an interview with WJBK FOX 2 Detroit at t...

AB-PMJAY has provided free treatment to over 1.26 cr beneficiaries since its launch: Vardhan

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the Ayushman Bharat scheme has provided free treatment to more than 1.26 crore beneficiaries since its launch in September 2018. Over 23,000 hospitals have been empanelled so far and more ...

France's Macron says ready to talk with Turkey, but respect needed

French President Emmanuel Macron said on Tuesday he was ready for dialogue with Turkey, but it needed to respect the European unions sovereignty, international law and clarify its actions in places like Libya and Syria.We Europeans are read...

Zimbabwe to gradually re-open schools from Oct 26

Zimbabwe will gradually re-open primary and secondary schools from Oct. 26 for all pupils, ending a break of seven months that was precipitated by the coronavirus outbreak, the information minister said on Tuesday. The government had earlie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020