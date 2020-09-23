Covid-19 positive woman hangs herself to death in Shimla hospital

A 54-year-old woman who had tested positive for the coronavirus last week allegedly killed herself at a hospital in Shimla in Himachal Pradesh early Wednesday, police said. The woman was admitted to Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital after she tested positive for the virus on September 18, Superintendent of Police Mohit Chawla told PTI.

She hanged herself to death from an iron grille outside the COVID care ward at 12.10 am, Chawla said. The SP said a report from the hospital has been sought and inquest proceedings under Section 174 of CrPC have been initiated. Her post-mortem report is awaited.

He said he has discussed the incident with Shimla Deputy Commissioner Omapati Jamwal and sought a magisterial inquiry.