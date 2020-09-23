Left Menu
Govt has decided to recommend adjournment of House sine die: V Muraleedharan

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Wednesday announced that the Central government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-09-2020 09:54 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 09:54 IST
Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs, V Muraleedharan on Wednesday announced that the Central government has decided to recommend the adjournment of the House sine die on Wednesday. "I have to inform members that the government has decided to recommend adjournment of the House sine die today. But some important legislative business passed by Lok Sabha has to be disposed of before adjournment of the House sine die," Muraleedharan said in Rajya Sabha.

Muraleedharn further said that a meeting of Business Advisory Committee (BAC) was convened on September 22 to allow time for government legislative business. "If the house agrees, the suggested time allotment to the Bills may be accepted," he added. Replying to the recommendation, Rajya Sabha Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said, "I would like to tell the Parliamentary Affairs Minister that the government can recommend the adjournment of House, but it is up to the chair when to adjourn the House. Once I am convinced that the business we have been given is totally completed, the House can be adjourned."

A meeting of BAC was held on Tuesday which was boycotted by members of the Opposition. The Opposition members also boycotted the proceedings on Tuesday after the speech by Leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad. Eight Opposition members were suspended on Monday from the House over unruly scenes in the House on Sunday during the passage of agriculture Bills.

The Lok Sabha, which has passed several Bills, is expected to take up discussion on National Education Policy on Wednesday. The ongoing session began on September 14 with precautions against COVID-19. (ANI)

