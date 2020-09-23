Left Menu
Actor Diganth Manchale appears before Bengaluru CCB for questioning in drug case

Actor Diganth Manchale on Wednesday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police for questioning in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry.

ANI | Bengaluru (Karnataka) | Updated: 23-09-2020 15:03 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 15:03 IST
Actor Diganth Manchale appears before the CCB on Wednesday. Photo/ANI . Image Credit: ANI

Actor Diganth Manchale on Wednesday appeared before the Central Crime Branch (CCB) of the Bengaluru Police for questioning in connection with a case related to alleged drug abuse in the Kannada film industry. The CCB officials today said that Manchale was called for further questioning in the matter based on his earlier statement. He was also questioned in the matter on September 16 along with actress Andrita Ray.

Speaking to reporters, Manchale said, "The investigation is underway. I am cooperating with the CCB. If needed, I will again appear for questioning in the matter." Earlier, searches were conducted at the house of Aditya Alva - son of former Minister Jeevaraj Alva - in connection with the ongoing investigation in the drug case in Karnataka.

On September 8, Kannada film actor Sanjana Galrani along with her mother were detained by the CCB, Bengaluru for their alleged involvement in a drug case, the police said. The mother-daughter duo was sent to the CCB office situated in the Chamrajpet area of the city for further interrogation. On September 7, Kannada actor Ragini Dwivedi was also arrested in this case and was produced in court, which sent her to 5-day custody. (ANI)

