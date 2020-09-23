Eiffel Tower evacuated after bomb threat - police source
Paris's Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call suggesting a bomb had been placed there, a police source said. Several hundred people were led away from the tower and searches were ongoing, the source told Reuters. The tower's operator confirmed the evacuation.Reuters | Paris | Updated: 23-09-2020 17:52 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 17:52 IST
Paris's Eiffel Tower was evacuated on Wednesday after police received a call suggesting a bomb had been placed there, a police source said. Several hundred people were led away from the tower and searches were ongoing, the source told Reuters.
The tower's operator confirmed the evacuation. It was not immediately clear if the bomb threat was a hoax.
