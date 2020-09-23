Left Menu
Development News Edition

Roberts remembers Ginsburg as tough and brave

He spoke of her undying devotion to the law and to her family. Ginsburg died Friday at 87 after 27 years on the Supreme Court. Hundreds of mourners gathered in silence outside the Supreme Court as her casket arrived. Roberts said Ginsburg's opinions and her famous dissents will steer the court for decades.

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 23-09-2020 19:57 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 19:45 IST
Roberts remembers Ginsburg as tough and brave
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikimedia

US Chief Justice John Roberts is remembering his colleague Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as tough and brave, a fighter and a winner. Roberts was speaking on Wednesday during a private ceremony honouring Ginsburg in the court's Great Hall. He said she was also careful, compassionate and honest. He spoke of her undying devotion to the law and to her family.

Ginsburg died Friday at 87 after 27 years on the Supreme Court. Hundreds of mourners gathered in silence outside the Supreme Court as her casket arrived. Roberts said Ginsburg's opinions and her famous dissents will steer the court for decades. He says they are written with the "unaffected grace of precision." "The voice in court and in our conference room was soft. But when she spoke, people listened," Roberts said.

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Don't sign farm bills; Passed 'unconstitutionally' in 'complete disregard' of parliamentary norms: Opp parties to Prez

Stepping up the offensive against the government over the passage of farm bills, 18 opposition parties on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind not to sign the contentious bills and alleged that they were passed unconstitutionally in co...

Kentucky to unveil results of Breonna Taylor shooting death probe -local report

Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron is set to unveil on Wednesday afternoon the results of a grand jury probe into the deadly police shooting in March of Breonna Taylor, USA Today The Courier Journal reported.The newspaper did not spec...

Work from home culture to continue even after pandemic ends: Bill Gates

The work from home culture has worked well and many companies will continue with the system even after the coronavirus pandemic ends, billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates said on Wednesday. Various parts of the world have been under strict...

UK's Sunak to set out future of job support programme on Thursday

British finance minister Rishi Sunak will set out the future of the countrys coronavirus job support programme on Thursday, just weeks before the 52 billion pound 66 billion programme is set to expire at the end of October. The Coronavirus ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020