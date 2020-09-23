Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi on Culture Ministry expert committee who has no representative from southern state

An expert committee formed by the Culture Ministry for the study of the origin and evolution of Indian culture has no representative from any of southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, wrote TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. In a letter to PM Modi, Palaniswami said, "I understand that the Ministry of Culture, Government of India has recently constituted an expert committee for conducting a holistic study of the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia and its interface with other cultures of the world. While it is a welcome move to deepen our understanding of our country's rich and varied cultural roots, the composition of the committee in itself is a matter of deep concern."

The Chief Minister said that there is no representative from any of the Southern States, especially from Tamil Nadu, who according to Palaniswami is home to Dravidian civilization. "The recent archaeological excavations in Keezhadi and other parts of Tamil Nadu reveal that the world-reputed Sangam era can now be dated back to as early as 6th century BCE," read the letter.

Prime Minister had visited Tamil Nadu this time last year. Further, Palaniswami said, "You will, therefore, agree with me that any chronicle of Indian history and culture would be grossly incomplete without giving its rightful place to Tamil culture and language."

"It is surprising that the Ministry of Culture has chosen to ignore experts from Tamil Nadu while setting up the said committee," he added. He urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Culture to reconstitute the expert committee by inducting eminent scholars from Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister has requested an early reply on the matter. (ANI)