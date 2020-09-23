Left Menu
Development News Edition

Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi on Culture Ministry expert committee who has no representative from southern state

An expert committee formed by the Culture Ministry for the study of the origin and evolution of Indian culture has no representative from any of southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, wrote TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday.

ANI | Chennai (Tamil Nadu) | Updated: 23-09-2020 20:19 IST | Created: 23-09-2020 20:19 IST
Tamil Nadu CM writes to PM Modi on Culture Ministry expert committee who has no representative from southern state
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI

An expert committee formed by the Culture Ministry for the study of the origin and evolution of Indian culture has no representative from any of southern states, especially Tamil Nadu, wrote TN Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday. In a letter to PM Modi, Palaniswami said, "I understand that the Ministry of Culture, Government of India has recently constituted an expert committee for conducting a holistic study of the origin and evolution of Indian culture during the past 12 millennia and its interface with other cultures of the world. While it is a welcome move to deepen our understanding of our country's rich and varied cultural roots, the composition of the committee in itself is a matter of deep concern."

The Chief Minister said that there is no representative from any of the Southern States, especially from Tamil Nadu, who according to Palaniswami is home to Dravidian civilization. "The recent archaeological excavations in Keezhadi and other parts of Tamil Nadu reveal that the world-reputed Sangam era can now be dated back to as early as 6th century BCE," read the letter.

Prime Minister had visited Tamil Nadu this time last year. Further, Palaniswami said, "You will, therefore, agree with me that any chronicle of Indian history and culture would be grossly incomplete without giving its rightful place to Tamil culture and language."

"It is surprising that the Ministry of Culture has chosen to ignore experts from Tamil Nadu while setting up the said committee," he added. He urged the Prime Minister to direct the Ministry of Culture to reconstitute the expert committee by inducting eminent scholars from Tamil Nadu.

The Chief Minister has requested an early reply on the matter. (ANI)

TRENDING

Thailand's sex workers petition to decriminalise prostitution

NTPC invites expression of Interest to set up manufacturing units

Amazfit GTR 2, GTS 2 smartwatch with AMOLED display go official in China

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 development revealed, movie to have a female lead

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Post-COVID-19 Nigeria needs a robust Health Management Information System to handle high disease burden

Nigeria is among a few countries that conceptualised a health management information system HMIS in the early 90s but implementation has been a challenge till date. Besides COVID-19, the country has a huge burden of communicable and non-com...

Morocco COVID-19 response: A fragile health system and the deteriorating situation

Learning from its European neighbors, Morocco imposed drastic measures from the initial stages of the COVID-19 outbreak to try to contain its spread. The strategy worked for a few months but the cases have surged after mid-June. In this sit...

COVID-19: Argentina’s health system inefficiencies exaggerate flaws of health information system

You can recover from a drop in the GDP, but you cant recover from death, was the straightforward mindset of&#160;Argentinas President Alberto Fernndez and defined the countrys response to COVID-19. The South American nation imposed a strict...

Rwanda’s COVID-19 response commendable but health information system needs improvement

Rwanda is consistently working to improve its health information system from many years. However, it is primarily dependent on the collection and reporting of health data on a monthly basis. Besides, evaluation studies on Rwandas HIS publis...

Videos

Latest News

Bharti Airtel picks up 10 per cent stake in Waybeo

The Waybeo Technology Solutions hit a milestone on Wednesday when telecom giant Bharti Airtel announced picking up 10 per cent stake in the company with focus on deep AI analytics for cloud telephony. The deal, which is a part of the Airtel...

Lebanese teen from Beirut joins global pop band

A teenage singer from Lebanon this week became the latest to join a global pop band formed by Simon Fuller, the man behind the Spice Girls and American Idol, which aims to transform young unknowns into internet superstars. That may seem a g...

Impact on workers of COVID-19 is ‘catastrophic’: ILO

The bleak news from ILO Director-General Guy Ryder coincided with an updated mid-year forecast from the UN body. Lower and middle-income countries have suffered most, with an estimated 23.3 per cent drop in working hours equivalent to 24...

Don't sign farm bills; Passed 'unconstitutionally' in 'complete disregard' of parliamentary norms: Opp parties to Prez

Stepping up the offensive against the government over the passage of farm bills, 18 opposition parties on Wednesday urged President Ram Nath Kovind not to sign the contentious bills and alleged that they were passed unconstitutionally in co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020